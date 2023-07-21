Compound Price Tops $72.41 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $72.41 or 0.00242863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $563.78 million and approximately $124.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025353 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 539.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,785,961 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,785,913.11658095 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 74.81015732 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $146,784,364.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

