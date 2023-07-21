CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Trading Down 4.6%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $126.00. 263,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 383,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

CONMED Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CONMED by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

