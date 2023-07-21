Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Update

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conn’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 137,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.77 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

