Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.89 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

