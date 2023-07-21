Contrasting Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) and Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF)

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) and Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Emissions Solutions and Greenlane Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenlane Renewables 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Advanced Emissions Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Greenlane Renewables has a consensus target price of $0.98, indicating a potential upside of 349.83%. Given Greenlane Renewables’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane Renewables is more favorable than Advanced Emissions Solutions.

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Greenlane Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions -13.75% -10.55% -7.92% Greenlane Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Greenlane Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $102.99 million 0.66 -$8.92 million ($0.64) -3.91 Greenlane Renewables N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenlane Renewables has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advanced Emissions Solutions.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Greenlane Renewables on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc. provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. It offers water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation technologies. The company markets and sells its upgrading systems under the Greenlane Biogas brand. The company was formerly known as Creation Capital Corp. and changed its name to Greenlane Renewables Inc. in June 2019. Greenlane Renewables Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

