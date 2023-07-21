Contrasting Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Billerud AB (publ) and Veritiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Billerud AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Veritiv 4.83% 42.60% 14.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Billerud AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Veritiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Billerud AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veritiv $6.80 billion 0.27 $337.90 million $23.18 5.87

This table compares Billerud AB (publ) and Veritiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Billerud AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Billerud AB (publ) and Veritiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Billerud AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Veritiv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Billerud AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,604.20%. Veritiv has a consensus price target of $158.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Billerud AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Billerud AB (publ) is more favorable than Veritiv.

Summary

Veritiv beats Billerud AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods. Paper Product area segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of graphic paper, kraft and specialty paper, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used for printing and publishing, packaging of food, and consumer products. Its Solutions & Other segment provides services under managed packaging, which offers brand owners to take control of their packaging needs; and supply woods. The company was formerly known as BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and changed its name to Billerud AB (publ) in October 2022. Billerud AB (publ) was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies in various product categories that include towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals, and skincare, as well as re-merchandising, budgeting and compliance reporting, and inventory management services. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, paper, and graphics products. This segment also provides print management, paper procurement, and supply chain management solutions. It serves manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale and retail, healthcare, transportation, property management, higher education, entertainment and hospitality, commercial printing, and publishing sectors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

