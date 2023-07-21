Contrasting Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 39.13% 24.15% 1.51% Ohio Valley Banc 21.52% 9.83% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.38 $22.90 million $3.62 7.54 Ohio Valley Banc $57.78 million 2.00 $13.34 million $2.75 8.77

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans that include automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

