Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $440.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $392.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

