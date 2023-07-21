Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Corteva has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,158. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.