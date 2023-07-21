Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.35 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $70.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.46 or 0.00031664 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

