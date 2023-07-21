Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.42 or 0.00031622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $80.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

