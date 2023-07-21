Cosmos Price Reaches $9.33 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $89.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.33 or 0.00031368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

