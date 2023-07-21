Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 660,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 202,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,321. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

