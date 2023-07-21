Coursera’s (COUR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

NYSE COUR opened at $13.39 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,653,022.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,653,022.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,844 shares of company stock worth $10,664,089 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coursera by 79.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 462,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

