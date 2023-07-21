Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $97.34 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $88.72 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.64%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

