Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Creditcoin has a market cap of $44.94 million and $28.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.