Crestwood Equity Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 141.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.4%.

NYSE CEQP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 156,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

