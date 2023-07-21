Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 418,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 1.8 %

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.