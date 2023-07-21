Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 418,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 1.8 %
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
