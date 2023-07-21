Critical Review: Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) & KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KBR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KBR and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR 5.30% 26.13% 7.61% Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $6.56 billion 1.33 $190.00 million $2.28 28.22 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares KBR and Southland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KBR and Southland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 0 6 0 3.00 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

KBR currently has a consensus target price of $67.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Southland has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.48%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than KBR.

Summary

KBR beats Southland on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to deliver high-end systems engineering, systems assurance, and technology to customers across the defense, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment holds a portfolio of approximately 70 proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas/fertilizers, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

