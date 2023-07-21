Critical Survey: Modiv (NYSE:MDV) versus MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv 6.83% 1.30% 0.67% MERLIN Properties SOCIMI N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 MERLIN Properties SOCIMI 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modiv and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modiv and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $46.92 million 2.30 -$3.29 million ($0.15) -95.07 MERLIN Properties SOCIMI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modiv.

Summary

Modiv beats MERLIN Properties SOCIMI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains. Driven by an investor-first focus, the Modiv name reflects its commitment to providing investors with Monthly Dividends. As of May 15, 2023, Modiv had a $634 million real estate portfolio (based on estimated fair value) comprised of 4.3 million square feet of aggregate leasable area.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

