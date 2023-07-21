Cronos (CRO) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $26.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

