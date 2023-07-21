Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Up 9.0% in June

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $179,738,000 after purchasing an additional 529,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,522,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
Cryoport Trading Up 1.6 %
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.