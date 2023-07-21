Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,431 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of PHM opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

