Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,501 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,398 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
HYD stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.