Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,501 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,398 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.