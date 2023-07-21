Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,977 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

