Csenge Advisory Group Buys 244 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.50 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average of $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.71.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.