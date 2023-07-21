Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,458 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

