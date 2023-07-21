Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 6,128 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $100.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

