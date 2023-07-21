Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

