Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 3.54% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

BATS BGLD opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

