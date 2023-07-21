Csenge Advisory Group Sells 13,951 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

