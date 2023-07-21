Csenge Advisory Group Sells 861 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

