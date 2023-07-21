CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

CSX stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

