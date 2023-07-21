CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,233.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.03 during trading hours on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.