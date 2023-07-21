Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 103 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.38. 80,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,901. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

