Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $15.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. 396,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,086. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

