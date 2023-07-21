Curran Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after buying an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 303,296 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,435,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

