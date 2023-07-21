Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CW. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.