Cwm LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,005,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

