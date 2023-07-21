D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $146.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $127.09. 1,564,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,623. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

