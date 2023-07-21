Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,318 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.45. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

