Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,545,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995,757 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 3.56% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $261,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,739,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,947,000 after buying an additional 1,474,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,055,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,580,000 after buying an additional 337,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.96. 402,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,568. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

