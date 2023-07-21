Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,105 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $692,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 143,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,973,516. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

