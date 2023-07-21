Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $707.55 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,869,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,321 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 4.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $707,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of WELL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 398,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,591. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
