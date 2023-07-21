Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,674 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $43.04. 6,015,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,761,660. The firm has a market cap of $179.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.