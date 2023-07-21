Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 3,310 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,643. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.