Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.77% of Columbia Banking System worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.