Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.32. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

