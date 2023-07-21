Davidson Investment Advisors Has $15.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VWO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,037. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

