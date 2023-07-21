Davidson Investment Advisors Has $16.17 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,010 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.12. 616,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,668. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average is $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

